ACPD: Additional fatality from crash on Scottsville Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say a third person has died in connection with a fatal crash along Scottsville Road this past weekend.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Scottsville Rd. and Red Hill Road around 6 p.m. Saturday, December 12. It appeared a vehicle had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Rd. and entered the northbound traffic lane, striking another vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.
The Albemarle County Police Department previously reported 35-year-old Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen and a juvenile died at the scene. A second juvenile passenger was transported to the hospital.
ACPD announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, that the other juvenile passenger succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.
Police say there were no injuries reported from the second vehicle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.