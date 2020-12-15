Winter Storm Unfolds Wednesday

Canadian high pressure keeps us cold, just in time for the next developing storm to bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday. A storm moving out of the southern plain states will spread snow and rain farther east. As it moves closer, a new storm will develop along the Carolina coast and move up along the coast, as a Nor’easter. The track of the storm, has trended a little farther inland of the coast as it moves north and northeast toward the Delmarva peninsula. This will bring in milder air aloft to chance precipitation type over from snow to sleet and then freezing rain across our area. Currently, for our area, the western Piedmont may start snow, but change over quicker to sleet, freezing rain and some rain. The lesser amounts of snow/sleet accumulation expected here, a trace upwards to 2″. Closer to the Route 29 corridor of Central Virginia, period of snow to start, but then changing to sleet and freezing rain. Amounts ranging from 2″-4″. Freezing rain in these areas could make for a tenth to a quarter inch of ice on untreated and colder surfaces. Some power outages are possible. Colder with more snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, with amounts of 4″-8″. Still some mixing may occur here, with sleet and possibly freezing rain, as this storm unfolds. Higher snow amounts across the Alleghany Mountains. Most of the snow and wintry mix will occur from mid morning to late Wednesday night. Continue to check back for forecast updates, As the storm moves away by early Thursday, remaining cold and we will deal with the freeze and refreeze of the snow and ice. A largely dry stretch, after Wednesday’s storm.