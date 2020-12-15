Virginia offers driver privilege card starting next year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Motor Vehicles announced the state will be offering driver privilege cards starting in 2021.
Beginning January 2, 2021, Virginians may apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:
- Are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia
- Have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months
- Do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions
This change in Virginia law, authorized by the General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.
In order to obtain a driver privilege card in Virginia, the following documents must be provided:
- Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by the country of citizenship)
- Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)
- Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)
- Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)
All documents must be originals and are subject to verification, however; printouts of approved online residency documents may be accepted.
The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history.
Applicants will be required to pass a vision screening. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment for the new year, study and prepare for applicable tests here and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card.
Applications will be accepted by appointment only.
Appointments can be made by clicking here.
