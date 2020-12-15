Virginia Lottery hosting student art contest as part of ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery, in partnership with Virginia PTA, is launching its fourth annual “Thank a Teacher Art Contest,” which is open to all public school students in Virginia.
K-12 students are encouraged to enter their artwork for the chance to have it featured on thank-you notes that will be given to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
The contest is open from Dec. 14, 2020, to Feb. 1, 2021. Students can submit their masterpieces online, here. A winner will be selected from each level: elementary, middle and high school.
The school that each winner attends will get $1,000 from The Supply Room and $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery. The contest winner will receive a $150 Visa gift card.
“Each year, we are blown away by the talent of Virginia’s youngest artists, and we are excited to launch this program during a school year like no other,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “It’s our mission to benefit Virginia’s K-12 public schools, and now more than ever before, this contest provides an excellent opportunity to thank Virginia’s teachers for their remarkable creativity and commitment to their students. These personalized thank-you notes provide a unique way to celebrate student artists and express gratitude to remarkable teachers.”
For more information on the contest, click here.
