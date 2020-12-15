Vehicle crashes into Citgo station in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were evaluated but not hospitalized after an SUV vehicle crashed into the CITGO station across from the Staunton Mall on Tuesday night.
According to Staunton Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page, it happened around 4:45 p.m.
The business sustained moderate damage and will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
A spokeswoman with Virginia State Police said the driver of a Jeep Cherokee failed to put the vehicle in park and crashed into the front of the store. No injuries were reported.
