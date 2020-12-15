Vehicle crashes into Citgo station in Staunton

Vehicle crashes into Citgo station in Staunton
Two people were evaluated but not hospitalized after an SUV vehicle crashed into the CITGO station across from the Staunton Mall on Tuesday night. (Source: Staunton Fire and Rescue)
By WHSV Newsroom | December 15, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 8:57 PM

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were evaluated but not hospitalized after an SUV vehicle crashed into the CITGO station across from the Staunton Mall on Tuesday night.

According to Staunton Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page, it happened around 4:45 p.m.

The business sustained moderate damage and will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

A spokeswoman with Virginia State Police said the driver of a Jeep Cherokee failed to put the vehicle in park and crashed into the front of the store. No injuries were reported.

This evening at approximately 4:45pm, Engine 1, Ladder 1 and Chief 3 responded to assist Augusta County Fire-Rescue and...

Posted by Staunton Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.