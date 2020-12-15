UVA Health administers first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday was an historic day in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, providing hope in the battle against the coronavirus.
It’s being called ‘V-Day,’ the day University of Virginia Health System administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers on the front line of the pandemic.
It was a day filled with hope, but it was also about reflection for two critical care physicians, Dr. Taison Bell and Dr. Ebony Hilton.
“To be honest I was just thinking about just this whole year and what we’ve been through this year,” Dr. Bell said.
Dr. Hilton said while she was receiving the vaccine, she had “this moment of just reflection.” She said “there are many people who, unfortunately, don’t have this moment.”
The moment happened around 2:00 p.m. when Dr. Hilton became the first to receive the vaccine at the hospital. She described it as “painless.” Neither she, nor Dr. Bell, had any immediate reaction.
Although they are now immunized, life is not returning back to the ‘old normal’ just yet. Data from Pfizer’s clinical trials says those who take the vaccine are 90-95% less likely to have COVID symptoms. It has not concluded that it stops the spread.
“Until we really understand that we built up a level of herd immunity that we have a more widespread protection, we really should stick with these public health practices,” Dr. Bell said.
That is among the many unknowns that Dr. Bell and Dr. Hilton discussed. They want to make sure there’s enough vaccine - not just for them - but also essential workers like teachers, and those at higher risks, like Black and Brown, and elderly Americans.
But, looking back on ‘V-Day,’ the two feel optimism.
“To have that moment where you see in a little glass bottle, a little vile of therapeutic - a vaccine - that can turn the tide of a pandemic that upended our entire lives,” Bell said. “It’s amazing to see that. It’s a day that we’ve both prayed for.”
“We went through a lot as a nation, at this intersection of pandemic and protest,” Hilton said. “And daily there was just this vitriol that seemed to loom over our nation as people were at odds with each other. And you were just looking for something to inspire hope.”
Both doctors said they’ll be documenting their post-vaccine journeys on social media.
