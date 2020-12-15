Tiger Fuel donates $20K to pediatric cancer research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Local business Tiger Fuel Company made a $20,000 donation Tuesday, December 15, to The St. Baldrick’s Foundation With Walker Hero Fund.
The donation was made in the name of Walker Beery, a young boy who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, back in August 2019.
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants.
The donation was In lieu of holiday gifts - like wreaths and gift baskets - typically sent to customers this year.
“We made a small contribution in honor of Walker, and we knew that our Tiger Fuel customers would be honored to be able to help us do that, and were happy to give up a wreath and maybe a fruit basket in honor of supporting a young man like Walker,” Tiger Fuel Company President Gordon Sutton said.
Sutton says he recently learned how underfunded pediatric cancer research is: only about 4% of the national funding for cancer research goes to pediatric cancer research.
