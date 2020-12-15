CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is expected to keep us sunny & dry Today. Meanwhile a developing system advancing out of the Rocky mountain region is heading east. Snow will start Wednesday morning around 8am, a change over to sleet & freezing east of the Blue Ridge. The Shenandoah Valley will experience the highest snow accumulations. Travel is not recommended Wednesday. We will continue to track & monitor this storm with round the clock updates. Have a great & safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Snow, sleet, & freezing rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.