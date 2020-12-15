Sunny & chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is expected to keep us sunny & dry Today. Meanwhile a developing system advancing out of the Rocky mountain region is heading east. Snow will start Wednesday morning around 8am, a change over to sleet & freezing east of the Blue Ridge. The Shenandoah Valley will experience the highest snow accumulations. Travel is not recommended Wednesday. We will continue to track & monitor this storm with round the clock updates. Have a great & safe day !