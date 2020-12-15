Sunny & chilly

Snow. sleet, & Freezing rain

By David Rogers | December 15, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST - Updated December 15 at 7:27 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is expected to keep us sunny & dry Today. Meanwhile a developing system advancing out of the Rocky mountain region is heading east. Snow will start Wednesday morning around 8am, a change over to sleet & freezing east of the Blue Ridge. The Shenandoah Valley will experience the highest snow accumulations. Travel is not recommended Wednesday. We will continue to track & monitor this storm with round the clock updates. Have a great & safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Snow, sleet, & freezing rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

