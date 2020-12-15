Statue reportedly stolen from Belmont yard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thieves have allegedly turned one woman’s holiday spirit sour for the past three years in the Belmont neighborhood. Margie Collier says someone stole one of her two lion statues from her front yard last week.
The 2-foot-tall, 50 pound cement statue was reportedly taken from the front porch area.
Collier says something has been stolen from her yard around this time of year for the last several years. One year it was an iron bench, last year it was a farm bell on a pole. She says it’s very concerning these thefts keep happening.
“It really upset me because I’ve had them after 37 years and why somebody would just walk up and take them, I don’t know,” Collier said.
If you have any information on these thefts, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department.
