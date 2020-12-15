Snow shovels, ice melt, winter supplies fly off shelves ahead of storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With winter weather on the way, the mad dash is on to grab snow supplies across Charlottesville.
Whether we get snow, sleet, rain, ice, or all of the above, getting out on the roads Wednesday may be tricky. That is why many are stocking up ahead of the storm.
“People have been coming in to get the ice melt and snow shovels,” Assistant Manager at Martin Hardware Chris Davis said. “We just started bringing them up day by day to kind of let people know we have them.”
Davis says, while Martin Hardware Store sells all sorts of products year-round, they step it up during snow season, stocking the store full of ice scrapers, shovels, ice melt, and more.
“We’ve got a tremendous amount of them,” he said. “Usually when the rest of the town runs out of them, they always end up coming to us eventually, so we’re pretty well stocked.”
Davis says many folks have steadily come in ahead of the inclement weather, but he also warns that people should not wait until the last minute to grab all the necessities.
“Some people wait to see snow actually fall before they come out and get stuff,” he said. “That’s when it can be tricky to get here and drive around in it, so if you can come out early to get anything you need that would probably help.”
Martin Hardware is not just selling snow gear and tools, the store is stocked up with plenty of sleds for winter fun as well.
“We’ve got the Toboggan, the saucer, the snowboard, plastic foam, probably at least eight different ones to choose from,” Davis said. “It’s the same thing with shovels, probably eight to 10 different models to choose from.”
Whether you decide to stay in or head out during the storm, send us your snow pictures! You can submit them here.
