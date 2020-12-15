Quiet before the storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After sunshine & chilly temperatures Today, clouds will begin to thicken Tonight. A developing system east of the Rockies will aide in the development of an area of low pressure near Tidewater. That low will spread snow into the region Wednesday morning between 7am-9am. The Shenandoah Valley will see mostly snow,however, east of the mountains, will have a better chance for snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain. Icy surfaces are expected to make travel difficult. We will continue to monitor this upcoming event and will provide around the clock updates. Have a great and safe day !