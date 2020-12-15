Quiet before the storm

Snow, sleet, & freezing rain

By David Rogers | December 15, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 12:35 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After sunshine & chilly temperatures Today, clouds will begin to thicken Tonight. A developing system east of the Rockies will aide in the development of an area of low pressure near Tidewater. That low will spread snow into the region Wednesday morning between 7am-9am. The Shenandoah Valley will see mostly snow,however, east of the mountains, will have a better chance for snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain. Icy surfaces are expected to make travel difficult. We will continue to monitor this upcoming event and will provide around the clock updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

