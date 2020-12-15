Gov. Northam watches Sentara Healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. (WVIR) - Some Sentara Healthcare workers lined up Tuesday, December 15, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a live streamed event, Governor Ralph Northam joined Sentara staff as they received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“My heart really goes out to our front line healthcare workers. Those that have come in everyday 24 hours and working on weekends to take care of individuals across the commonwealth that have been exposed and have contracted COVID-19,” Northam said.
The highest priorities to receive this shipment of vaccines include those working in the emergency department, intensive care units, COVID units, respiratory unit staff, and others.
“Until all Virginians, Americans have access to this vaccination, which we hope will happen in the next few months, we all have to remain vigilant and do our job, have the responsibility, and really be part of the solution to get this pandemic behind us,” the governor said.
Sentara Healthcare is expecting additional shipments of the vaccine, but those dates have not been determined yet.
