Dairy Market in Charlottesville is now open for business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The holiday music is on and customers are finally filling the halls at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville.
It is a project that has been years in the making.
“It’s been in the works since 2017 when we originally identified the building and started envisioning what could be here,” Stony Point Development President Chris Henry said.
The story of the Dairy Market goes back more than 80 years.
“It was built in 1937. Was originally a dairy company that produced milk, cheese, and other dairy related products and literally would put them on a truck and ship them to your door,” Henry said.
Eventually that business model failed leaving the building to sit dormant for many years, but now, the doors are finally open.
“And so we thought Charlottesville would really benefit from a place here that could be a gathering point and a hub and a feature for all the local food and artists,” Henry said.
The options right now include Take it Away sandwiches, MooThru ice cream and soul food at Angelic’s Kitchen with many more on the way.
“Going back to our core values of engagement, diversity, inclusivity and entrepreneurship,” Dairy Market Operations Manager Eugene Fitzgerald said.
Food and drinks you can enjoy with COVID-19 safety procedures in place, starting with social distance measures and a dedicated entrance and exit.
“We do have limited capacity seating because of COVID so we do ask that if you do come and the seating is full, that you do either sit outside, we do have outside seating outside as well with some heaters,” Fitzgerald said.
So now, years of work are paying off.
“We’re excited for new beginnings, we’re excited for diversity in food and flavors and cultures and backgrounds. We want this to be a place that celebrates our merchants,”Fitzgerald said.
There will be more shops opening throughout the next few months with a grand opening planned later in the spring.
