Charlottesville prepping for possible winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Charlottesville Public Works spent Tuesday, December 15, getting ready for any bad weather that may be coming in the next couple of days.
The day was spent attaching plows on the trucks and getting 10 salt brine trucks ready for a possible storm.
Charlottesville Public Works Director David Brown says they have been preparing since October for winter weather by making sure equipment works properly. They have 20,000 gallons of brine solution prepared.
Brown says folks can expect to see trucks spreading the brine solution after the evening rush hour - sometime after 7 p.m. - to the primary road systems throughout the evening.
“If the weather does change and which you have a more heavier snow event then we will make the switch from the applying the chemical application to the pushing of the snow,” Brown said.
Brown says they look at each storm different and based upon what is projected will drive how they address it. He reminds drivers to give yourself some extra time to travel, drive a little bit slower, and leave yourself some extra space between you and other vehicles out on the roads.
