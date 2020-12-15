Charlottesville officer fires ‘less-lethal’ rounds at suspect on Garrett St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man wanted on several warrants was injured when a city officer fired multiple “bean bag” rounds at him during an arrest Tuesday morning.
The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the 400 block of Garrett Street for a report of a wanted person around 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 15.
Responding officers found 20-year-old Tayveon Laric Brown, who was wanted for several charges:
- Brandishing a Firearm
- Forgery
- Providing a False Identity to Law Enforcement
- Drunk in Public
The department says Brown refused to cooperate with officers and refused to comply with their commands. As a result, and believing he was armed, an officer shot an unspecified number of “less lethal” rounds at Brown before he was then taken into custody.
CPD says Brown was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital a short time later. He was then transported to Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail based on the outstanding warrants.
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to call the department at 434-970-3280.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.