Cedars Healthcare Center receives more than $20K in gifts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Residents of the Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville are having a very merry Christmas this year thanks to a generous next-door neighbor.
The Focused Ultrasound Foundation delivered more than $20,000 in gifts to the residents of Cedars Tuesday, December 15.
Staff at Focused Ultrasound donated over $10,000, which was then matched 100% by an anonymous donor.
Focused Ultrasound, who’s building is right across from Cedars, decided to get involved after hearing about the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic was having there.
“Being next-door neighbors to them, we could literally see out our window that they were in a lot of trouble.,” Michelle Majorin, wellness and community outreach manager for Focused, said. “We saw the ambulances coming daily and we were aware of the numbers. They had at one point 96 people infected, 20 actually passed away, and over 40 were hospitalized. So we felt the compelling need to help them out.”
Staff at Focused Ultrasound say they hope other businesses will get involved and help during this time of need.
