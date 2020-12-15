Albemarle County students learning about home energy thanks to a partnership

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some Albemarle County elementary school students are now proud owners of climate action kits.
“Our goal is that they have a sense of agency. They can be part of the solution when it comes to climate,” Teri Kent, the director of programs and communications for the Community Climate Collaborative, said.
Agnor-Hurt Elementary School partnered with the Community Climate Collaborative and the Virginia Discovery Museum to deliver 35 kits to fourth graders to teach them about renewable resources. Each kit is filled with projects like homemade windmill activities and learning how to make reusable bags.
“These kits are all about renewable and nonrenewable energy. We’re going to learn about it this week. We’re trying to help the community a little bit,” fourth grader and kit recipient, Hadia Ghafari said.
Kent says this partnership is an important step in helping Charlottesville conserve energy.
“We want to alleviate energy burden here in Charlottesville, so as we head into the colder winter months, we want to make sure that people have energy efficient resources,” Kent said.
Batteries Plus Bulbs also took part in this energy initiative by providing each kit with free LED bulbs.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.