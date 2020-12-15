Albemarle Co. students walking miles to feed the hungry

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students from Jackson P. Burley Middle School and Leslie H. Walton Middle School are walking miles to help those who are struggling with food insecurity, one canned good at a time.
“We’re walking miles with smiles because we’re using our feet to help others eat,” Burley Middle School Coach Harold Boyd said.
For two years, Burley Middle School has collected canned goods at basketball games. But since the coronavirus pandemic put sports on hold, the school immediately had to switch gears.
“We decided to put our athletes to work and help us raise food,” Boyd said.
That’s when students started getting outside to walk for a cause.
“When we run or walk, we have someone who is sponsoring us to send in food for the food drive so we can help the people in our community,” student Rebekah Pistulka said.
For every mile a student walks from now until Thursday, December 17, 10 canned goods are donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
“When everyone gives back and everyone gives a little bit it adds up eventually,” Pistulka said.
Eighth grade athlete Jaelyn Wood has so far gone 35 miles and collected more than 100 canned goods.
“Knowing that I’m running for people that don’t have food is what has been my motivation,” Wood said. “This has made me push harder.”
For seventh grader Derrius Jones, running to help others was a no brainer.
“My mom came home one day and said, ‘Mr. Boyd wants you to run for people in need,’ and I said let’s do it,” Jones said.
Coach Boyd is trying to get his students motivated while feeding families across central Virginia.
“We teach our young people that they are part of this community; they get from this community, and they need to give back to this community. It’s always good to give back,” Boyd said.
If you’re interested in donating canned goods to the Burley and Walton food drive, you can email Harold Boyd: hboyd@k12albemarle.org.
