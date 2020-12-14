VHSL reverses decision on mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia High school League is reversing course on its decision to require all coaches and players to wear masks during sports this winter.
The league says the requirement was issued in response to the new mask mandate handed down by the governor.
But after further review of the mandate, masks aren’t required during physical activity or exercise.
Therefore, the league is recommending players and coaches wear masks, but will leave the final decision at the discretion of the school.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.