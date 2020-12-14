VDOC: 329 positive COVID-19 cases in offenders, 48 in staff at Augusta Correctional Center

VDOC: 329 positive COVID-19 cases in offenders, 48 in staff at Augusta Correctional Center
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE) (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom | December 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 3:54 PM

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Corrections’ website reports 329 inmates and 48 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Augusta Correctional Center.

Of the 329 offenders that have tested positive for the virus, 327 of them are on-site at Augusta Correctional Center. Two offenders that have tested positive are currently in the hospital.

You can find COVID-19 numbers for Augusta Correctional Center, as well as additional correctional centers throughout the state, by clicking here. These numbers are updated at 5 p.m. daily.

[RELATED: Virginia Dept. of Corrections reports 40 positive COVID-19 cases in offenders, 14 in staff at Augusta Correctional Center]

You can learn more about testing in Virginia Department of Corrections facilities here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.