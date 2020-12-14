UVA releases plans for spring semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is outlining its plans for the upcoming spring semester as officials closely monitor the progression of the coronavirus.
The university said in a new release Monday, December 14, that it plans to welcome undergraduate students back to UVA Grounds February 1.
Students can once again choose to come to Charlottesville to study or to study remotely. Though, all in-person studying will require them to abide by social distancing, mask wearing, and other guidelines.
Additionally, all students living in Charlottesville or Albemarle Co. will be tested weekly for the coronavirus, beginning January 11.
All students living or learning on UVA Grounds in Charlottesville or Albemarle County, or attending in-person UVA programs, must present a valid COVID-19 PCR test to the university before courses begin and sign an agreement to abide by policies designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Any student who does test positive 10 days before their arrival to the Charlottesville area will need to isolate at home and be cleared by their local health department before traveling to UVA.
UVA says students will not be subject to disciplinary action for a positive test result or information disclosed during contact tracing; however there will be sanctions for students who fail to comply with testing requirements. Students who fail to comply repeatedly will be subject to suspension.
For information about these plans, see the Return to Grounds website.
