U.S. Senator Tim Kaine talks with healthcare workers and their families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia spoke with people in the medical community and their families over Zoom about challenges they’re facing. He wants to use their stories as inspiration to pass a COVID-19 relief package.
Corey and Jennifer Feist talked about Jennifer’s sister Lorna Breen. Breen worked as an emergency room physician in New York City when the pandemic first hit, and took her life as a result of intense burnout.
Jennifer says the healthcare community is in dire need of help.
“Prior to the pandemic, we know that physicians and nurses died by suicide at a rate of twice that of the general public. And now, with the pandemic, these are self-reported at over 50%. That’s currently healthcare providers are reporting that they are over 50% of burnout and this is just really unacceptable,” Feist explained to Senator Kaine.
Kaine says what happened to Breen, “is just a really tough story about a wonderful person who just got caught up, quite frankly, trying to do the impossible”.
As a result of Breen’s death, her family set up the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation in June, and are working with Senator Kaine to pass a healthcare provider protection act.
