University of Virginia announces $30 million in scholarships as part of its “be great and good” mission

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia is investing millions of dollars to make sure all students, regardless of financial need, will be able to attend.
UVA President Jim Ryan announced to the Board of Visitors an additional $30 million in strategic matching funds to support need and merit-based student scholarships.
The money will match private gifts supporting three scholarship programs – Bicentennial Scholarships, Blue Ridge Scholars, and University Achievement Awards.
“People who have really applied themselves but may not otherwise be able to afford to get into the university or sometimes escape or have the notice of university admission’s officers, or may not even realize they can apply to the university, have the opportunity to come here and study and better themselves,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said.
It is all part of the university’s mission to be both great and good.
