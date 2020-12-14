TJHD adds another COVID-19 testing event before Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As coronavirus cases persist in the Charlottesville area, the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is ramping up its testing efforts before Christmas.
“We’ve had at our community testing sites a fairly low percent positivity and now we are seeing a much higher percentage of positivity at just our testing sites, matching the state average,” TJHD Emergency Coordinator Jessica Coughlin said.
With more COVID-19 cases emerging after the Thanksgiving holiday, TJHD is trying to avoid another spike following Christmas.
“We are definitely seeing more positives and we’re seeing more folks who want to get tested for travel, but we are recommending to limit your travel as much as you can,” Coughlin said.
One more coronavirus testing sites has been added to the health department’s calendar: Friday, December 18, at Charlottesville High School.
“It’s going to be just like all of our other testing sites. We will be doing 50 walk-ins and 50 pre-registered. Bring your patience. We are going to get through everybody as quickly as possible,” Coughlin said. “We always recommend making an appointment. It’s the only way to ensure you get a test at this point.”
Even if your coronavirus test comes back negative, Coughlin says you are not necessarily in the clear.
“You could be negative in that moment and the viral load in your system hasn’t built up enough to be detected on a test. So a day later, two days later, three days later, you could become symptomatic and test positive,” Coughlin said.
That’s why she says it’s important to get tested if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or are symptomatic.
“Five to seven days after you’ve been exposed to someone who’s positive, that’s the most reliable time to get a test if you’re symptomatic,” Coughlin said.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District says anyone coming to get tested at any of the testing sites will not be allowed in the parking lot before testing begins. They are asking the public to avoid coming early.
