Rain moving out

By David Rogers | December 14, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 12:33 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is slowly moving away. Rain showers will begin to taper off later this afternoon. High pressure will build in , clearing skies and keeping conditions a little colder than normal. Meanwhile, a developing system over the Rockies is heading east. Wednesday’s system is expected to bring our first significant snow event this season. The Shenandoah Valley will see all snow with temperatures in the 20s, however, east of the Blueridge a mix of snow and sleet is expected. The track of the system will determine how much snow and sleet we’ll get, so being weather wise will be important. Conditions improve by Thursday..Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers ending, becoming mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Snow,sleet, & some freezing rain, High: low 30s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

