Rain moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is slowly moving away. Rain showers will begin to taper off later this afternoon. High pressure will build in , clearing skies and keeping conditions a little colder than normal. Meanwhile, a developing system over the Rockies is heading east. Wednesday’s system is expected to bring our first significant snow event this season. The Shenandoah Valley will see all snow with temperatures in the 20s, however, east of the Blueridge a mix of snow and sleet is expected. The track of the system will determine how much snow and sleet we’ll get, so being weather wise will be important. Conditions improve by Thursday..Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !