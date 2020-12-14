Quiet, Chilly Tuesday. Winter Storm Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Storm WATCH for Wednesday for much of the region. This will likely be upgraded to a Warning later. Heavy snow expected with amounts possibly greater than 5″. Snow may mix with sleet, freezing rain later Wednesday across Central Virginia and this may cut back on overall amounts. Still enough snow and ice to cause hazardous travel and disruptions.
Cold tonight with lows in the 20s and some icy spots developing on un dried surfaces from Monday’s rain. Sun and clouds and chilly, but quiet weather Tuesday. Canadian high pressure keeps us cold, just in time for the next developing storm to bring snow, wintry mix and rain to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday. A storm moving out of the Rockies and into the southern plain states will spread snow farther east. As it moves closer, a new storm will develop along the Carolina coast and move up along the coast, as a Nor’easter. The track of the storm, how far inland of the coast or just offshore, does have an impact on snow, ice and rain amounts. Currently, for our area, the western Piedmont may start snow, but change over quicker to sleet, freezing rain and some rain. This would make for lesser amounts, perhaps 1″-3″ of snow, ice. Closer to the Route 29 corridor of Central Virginia, a longer period of snow, but some mixing with sleet and perhaps freezing rain. Amounts ranging from 3″-6″. Colder with more snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, with amounts of 6″-12″. Some mixing could still occur here, as this storm unfolds. Most of the snow and wintry mix will occur from mid morning to late Wednesday night. Continue to check back for forecast updates, As the storm moves away by early Thursday, remaining cold and we will deal with the freeze and refreeze of the snow and ice. A largely dry stretch, after Wednesday’s storm.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Icy spots develop. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Winter Storm - Snow, sleet and some freezing rain. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Lows 20s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, breezy, cold. Highs upper 30s. Lows mid 20s.
Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Sunday: Variable clouds, stray showers possible. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Winter Solstice - Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
