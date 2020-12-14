Quiet, Chilly Tuesday. Winter Storm Wednesday

Cold tonight with lows in the 20s and some icy spots developing on un dried surfaces from Monday’s rain. Sun and clouds and chilly, but quiet weather Tuesday. Canadian high pressure keeps us cold, just in time for the next developing storm to bring snow, wintry mix and rain to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday. A storm moving out of the Rockies and into the southern plain states will spread snow farther east. As it moves closer, a new storm will develop along the Carolina coast and move up along the coast, as a Nor’easter. The track of the storm, how far inland of the coast or just offshore, does have an impact on snow, ice and rain amounts. Currently, for our area, the western Piedmont may start snow, but change over quicker to sleet, freezing rain and some rain. This would make for lesser amounts, perhaps 1″-3″ of snow, ice. Closer to the Route 29 corridor of Central Virginia, a longer period of snow, but some mixing with sleet and perhaps freezing rain. Amounts ranging from 3″-6″. Colder with more snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, with amounts of 6″-12″. Some mixing could still occur here, as this storm unfolds. Most of the snow and wintry mix will occur from mid morning to late Wednesday night. Continue to check back for forecast updates, As the storm moves away by early Thursday, remaining cold and we will deal with the freeze and refreeze of the snow and ice. A largely dry stretch, after Wednesday’s storm.