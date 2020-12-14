Monday soaker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front and low pressure are bringing steady rain to our region. 1″-1.5″ is possible by later this afternoon. The highest elevations of the Blue Ridge mountains are under travel advisories where some accumulating snow is possible. Meanwhile a developing system over the Rockies is heading east, and is expected to bring snow & sleet to our area by Wednesday. Right now it appears Wednesday’s event could be disruptive with the Shenandoah Valley getting the most....Stay tuned... Skies will clear by late week . Have a great & safe day !
Today: Steady rain, mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 2os
Wednesday: Snow & sleet, High: low 30s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.