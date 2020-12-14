Monday soaker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front and low pressure are bringing steady rain to our region. 1″-1.5″ is possible by later this afternoon. The highest elevations of the Blue Ridge mountains are under travel advisories where some accumulating snow is possible. Meanwhile a developing system over the Rockies is heading east, and is expected to bring snow & sleet to our area by Wednesday. Right now it appears Wednesday’s event could be disruptive with the Shenandoah Valley getting the most....Stay tuned... Skies will clear by late week . Have a great & safe day !