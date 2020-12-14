Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.
Lines formed inside Mailbox Express at 5th Street Station Monday, December14, as customers sendoff cards and packages across the country. Owner Terry Brown says this year has been busier than previous years, and more people are keeping in touch with cards and gifts this year as the coronavirus pandemic has kept them physically apart.
Brown says he is telling people Wednesday, Dec. 16, is the deadline for people to send off their deliveries to the west side of the country to arrive by Christmas. Friday, Dec. 19, is the day for most east coast shipments.
“Starting Monday of next week it’s going to be just very very difficult to get packages before Christmas, unless it is second day or overnight,” Brown said.
According to the United States Postal Service website, retail ground service deadline date to be guaranteed by Christmas is December 15. The same goes for FedEx home delivery and FedEx ground. Deadline for USPS first class mail service is December 18, priority mail is December 19, and December 21 for UPS 3 Day Select.
