City of Charlottesville holds workshop on climate action plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville held a virtual workshop with the community on the city’s climate action plan Monday night.
The city has committed to reducing greenhouse gases to 45% by 2030 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. Community members gave their input on what actions should be priorities for the city to reach those goals.
Actions discussed include promoting renewable energy sources like solar panels, as well as reducing the city’s transportation emissions.
Some community members who spoke think the city needs to partner with larger entities like Albemarle county to make a bigger impact.
“Thoughts that I’ve had are looking more broadly at who can we team up with to make a bigger footprint of what we’re doing, and it would seem to me very natural to tie into the county,” Martha Smythe, who spoke at the workshop Monday, said. “We would all benefit by putting our heads together, city and county, particularly because the county has a lot more space than we do.”
A second climate action workshop is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.
