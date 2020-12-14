Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee sends recommendations to council for honorary street naming policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the city of Charlottesville says it is receiving many applications for street signs honoring a person or organization, it is also eyeing how to better its policies.
The Historic Resource Committee met virtually Friday to look them over and update the policy for applying. It also reviewed 11 applications.
While several names including ‘Black History Pathway’ and ‘Henry Martin Way’ will move forward to council for a vote, the committee encourages council to find other ways to honor history.
“New bridges, buildings, parks, schools, I mean there is a whole host of options,” Rachel Lloyd, Historic Resource Committee member said. “There’s also festivals, events, and other things that could be honorary naming or commemorative opportunities as well.”
The committee recommends applications include two to three letters of support. It also wants them to be more specific, making sure the suggested name actually has a tie to the geographic location.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.