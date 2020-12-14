Charlottesville-area youth baseball team builds bikes for Christmas charity

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army has new volunteers on Monday evening for its annual Angel Tree project. Its new teammates are athletes on a Charlottesville-area youth baseball team, 434 Elite.
On the diamond, they have to turn double plays. Off the diamond, they chose to make other kids’ holidays.
“I hope for them to be happy and just have a good time,” said 11-year-old Alex Moore.
Moore joined his coach, Justin Dillane, and Dillane’s daughter Khloe, to put together bikes to be given as Christmas gifts through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
“It’s the offseason so we’ve got to find something productive to do,” Dillane said. “So what better thing to do than to come out and help the community in Charlottesville?”
Dillane came to do what he always does: teach. But he also enjoyed having everyone together safely.
“You know, to be able to come out here and do it the right way - make sure folks are separate and wearing masks, and really to see them be with each other and do something productive and see the smiles and see the families be together it’s just a huge deal,” he said.
Waylon Ammons, a member of the team, said: “it’s fun to be with your baseball team during these times.”
It was for a good cause. The Salvation Army will give these bikes to ‘angels,’ kids who can’t afford them. Coach Dillane shared the lesson he wanted his team to learn.
“We’re excited 12-year-old baseball players how to be certain leaders in the community, so it’s a huge deal for us,” he said.
That message was heard loud and clear.
“You just help people,” Ammons said. “It’s what you do.”
