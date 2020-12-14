Albemarle county daycare in need of help after devastating fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County daycare is looking for support and relief after a devastating fire nearly destroyed it over the weekend.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but Wee Care Daycare 4 Kids is now closed for the time being. The fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage.
The owner, Theresa Michie-Collier, is desperate to find a temporary spot so they can continue to care for the children over the next couple of months.
“I love working with children and I have a lot of parents that depend on me,” Michie-Collier said. “I’m really trying to find somewhere that we can rehouse for a couple of months until they can put everything together. Of course, we will have to re-buy stuff so I’m looking for financial contributions as well.”
The daycare will be on the look-out for toy donations and craft supplies to replace what was damaged in the blaze.
A GoFundMe page was created to support the daycare.
