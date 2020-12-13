Tracking Rain, Snow, Sleet and Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a spring-like December weekend, the new week starts rainy and colder! Tracking a strong storm system heading our way from the southwest by pre-dawn Monday. It will spread a chilly rain over the region. The higher elevations of Blue Ridge Mountains will have rain turn to wet snow during the morning to early afternoon. Mainly above pass level, greater than 3,000 feet in elevation. Depending on elevation, anywhere from 1″ to as much as 6″ inches of snow will accumulate. Meanwhile, about an inch of rain will fall over the lowlands.