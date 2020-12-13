Tracking Rain, Snow, Sleet and Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a spring-like December weekend, the new week starts rainy and colder! Tracking a strong storm system heading our way from the southwest by pre-dawn Monday. It will spread a chilly rain over the region. The higher elevations of Blue Ridge Mountains will have rain turn to wet snow during the morning to early afternoon. Mainly above pass level, greater than 3,000 feet in elevation. Depending on elevation, anywhere from 1″ to as much as 6″ inches of snow will accumulate. Meanwhile, about an inch of rain will fall over the lowlands.
Rain exits by Monday evening off to the east. Trending drier and colder Tuesday night. Some sun returns Tuesday. Remaining chilly and brisk with a northerly breeze.
Watching the progress of another strong storm system for Wednesday! This one looks colder with a better risk of wet snow and sleet for most areas. Many places may receive a significant amount of snow, ice and sleet. The heaviest snow looks to fall north and west of Charlottesville. Over the Blue Ridge, Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia. Any change in the track of the storm system will have a big impact on how much snow, sleet and ice you get. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday night: Dry until pre-dawn. Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: A chilly rain for most. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Wet snow for the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains. High in the 40s for the lowlands.
Monday night: Colder and drier. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Chilly and blustery. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Snow arrives in the morning. Mixing with sleet and ice, especially south and east. Many places may get several inches of snow and sleet. Highs in the 30s. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Early snow exits. Mostly to partly cloudy. High 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Rain showers arrive. Highs in the 40s.
