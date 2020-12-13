Tha Pack MC holds Feed The Need event

“We don’t care if you come in a car, or you come pushing a shopping cart,” Arthur Baskfield, the president of the Fluvanna County-based motorcycle club said, stressing the importance of giving back to those in need. “We don’t want to block our blessings by being selfish because we’ve been working every day some people are not working every day. Free food, free clothes, anything else we can help you with if you need help, we will help you.”