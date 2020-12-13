Tha Pack MC holds Feed The Need event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tha Pack MC hosted its second annual “Feed the Need,” event at Tonsler Park in Charlottesville December 12.
“We don’t care if you come in a car, or you come pushing a shopping cart,” Arthur Baskfield, the president of the Fluvanna County-based motorcycle club said, stressing the importance of giving back to those in need. “We don’t want to block our blessings by being selfish because we’ve been working every day some people are not working every day. Free food, free clothes, anything else we can help you with if you need help, we will help you.”
That offer even includes free haircuts from Lauren Bishop based out of Palmyra.
“No distance is too far,” Bishop said. “It’s just an opportunity to serve a community who’s helped me so much in my time of need so I’m grateful to get to help them.”
Baskfield says these events have an impact beyond what you can see on the surface.
“Some people are hurting and we don’t even know that they’re hurting for help so coming here we’re not judging you,” he said.
Both Baskfield and Bishop say events like these send the message that tough people out last tough times.
“It’s just about love,” Baskfield said. “You know you got to love each other, with the pandemic it’s not about hate and division, you know it’s about coming together because you know, somebody could be right next door to you and need and don’t even want to ask because they think they will be judged.”
“We care, and that we love you and keep pushing because it’s going to get better,” said Bishop. “It’s going to be okay, the good Lord will help you out. He sent us to help.”
