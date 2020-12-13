Shorthanded UVA women’s basketball falls 69-51 at Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost its fifth-consecutive game to start the season, as the Cavaliers fell 69-51 at Florida State on Sunday.
It was a back-and-forth contest for the entire 1st half, and former Covenant star Emily Maupin hit a jumper to put UVA up 33-30 with 6:43 remaining in the 3rd quarter.
However, the depleted Wahoos only played seven players against the Seminoles, and they were unable to keep pace down the stretch, as FSU used a 26-3 run to put the game away.
Head coach Tina Thompson says, “In that 2nd half, there were moments where I could tell we were a little tired, but we continued to fight. I’m proud of this team. I’m proud of how they show up every single day, ready to work, even with our numbers being low, making no excuses.”
Amandine Toi scored a game-high 18 points for UVA.
Virginia (0-5, 0-2 ACC) returns to action next Sunday at Virginia Tech.
