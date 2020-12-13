Louisa man, asking for help from the community, looks to warn others about kidney failure

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County man is looking for a holiday miracle of his own this year, and spreading the word about the dangers and reality of kidney failure.
Tony Quarles was diagnosed with kidney failure over 20 years ago, and now he is on the waiting list to receive a kidney transplant. The 61-year-old has lived his entire life in Louisa County and has seen the community come together many times. Now, he’s asking for his community’s support: Tony is looking for anyone with Type-O blood to consider donating a kidney to him.
While he’s working on finding a kidney, he has a message for the community: Get checked for kidney failure.
“It’s a killer,” he said. “Get checked. I recommend everybody when they see their regular doctor, have your kidney function checked because it can start as early as youth and if you catch it early, you’re good.”
Quarles says the transplant would come at no cost to the person donating the kidney and people are capable of living with just one.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.