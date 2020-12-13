Head-on collision leaves two dead, one injured in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 6:02 pm, Albemarle County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Scottsville Road at the Red Hill Road intersection. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Road and entered the northbound traffic lane. The vehicle was struck head on by another vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.