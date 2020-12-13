Head-on collision leaves two dead, one injured in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two people are dead, and one in the hospital, after a car crash in Albemarle County on December 12.
35-year-old Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen and a juvenile, both of Buckingham County, died at the scene. Another juvenile from the same vehicle was taken to UVA Hospital for treatment, where they are in stable condition. The other vehicle reported no injuries.
Two vehicles collided head-on on Scottsville Road around 6 p.m., at the Red Hill Road intersection. A vehicle taking a right turn to enter the southbound lane of Scottsville Road, and instead entered the northbound lane. The crash is still under investigation.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE ---- 12/13/20
Vehicle Crash on Scottsville Road Results in Two Fatalities
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 6:02 pm, Albemarle County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Scottsville Road at the Red Hill Road intersection. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Road and entered the northbound traffic lane. The vehicle was struck head on by another vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.
The driver, 35-year-old Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen, and a juvenile passenger, both of Buckingham County, were found deceased at the scene. A second juvenile passenger was transported to UVA Hospital in stable condition. There were no injuries reported from the second vehicle.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the twelfth fatal traffic crash and thirteenth and fourteenth fatalities investigated by ACPD in 2020.
