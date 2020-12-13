Hand-held device while driving law enforced starting January 1, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting January 1, holding a cell phone while driving will be illegal and considered a primary offense allowing officers to pull you over.
State legislature originally passed a law in July banning handheld devices but gave a six month grace period for education.
“Holding any type of hands free device, whether you are checking, taking a phone call while driving, checking a text message, entering letters or reading an email or any type of message that’s already currently stored in the phone it will now be a primary offense,” Albemarle County Police Officer Jay Morris said.
Anyone pulled over for their first offense will receive a $150 fine. Fines will increase for subsequent offenses.
