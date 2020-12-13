Dry and Mild Sunday, Cold Rain Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our mild December weather pattern will last one more day. A south to west breeze will keep temperatures above average on this Sunday. More sun breaks out with highs back to spring-like levels.
Tracking an active weather patter ahead for the new week. A chilly rain overspreads the region from the southwest on Monday morning. It will exit and become drier later in the afternoon and evening.
Quiet and chilly weather for Tuesday.
Watching the progress of a stronger storm system due in on Wednesday. This one looks colder with a more significant snow and sleet risk! There’s the potential for several inches of snow at this time. Keep check back for updates as new information comes into the weather center.
Remaining colder at the end of week.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and still mild. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows lower to mid 40s.
Monday: A chilly rainfall, mainly through noon. Some areas will get up to an inch of rain.
Monday night: Drying and colder. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, chilly and brisk. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Wet snow for most. A little sleet and rain could mix in, mainly south and east. It depends of the exact track of the system. There’s the possibility for a significant amount of snow. Interrupting travel and the school schedule. Please keep checking back for updates.
Thursday: Snow exits early. Becoming partly sunny. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
