Donor Diapers adding more distribution sites in 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Donor Diapers will be hosting events at four different locations to help reach more people in the community, next year.
The events will be held at Friendship Court, Westhaven, Fashion Square Mall and the Jefferson School. Donor Diapers Director of Operations Marissa Turner-Harris says these events fill a pressing need in the community.
“The underprivileged communities lack in a lot stuff,” Turner-Harris said. “They don’t have as many opportunities as everyone else so with many partners like us, Donor Diapers and the book bus, that contributes to a lot.”
Donor Diapers has their first date of 2021 for January 17 at Friendship Court.
