Charlottesville City Schools hosts second Response to Essential Needs event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools hosted its second Response to Essential Needs (R.E.N.) event at Charlottesville High School on Saturday.
Educators and volunteers gave away hundreds of hygiene kits, books, clothes and food items to families in need on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bianca Johnson, an organizer for the event, said they doubled the amount of items given away because the need was greater than they expected at the first R.E.N. event hosted earlier in the fall.
“We prepared about 450 bags and we have 500 coats, so we think that’ll be the need today,” Johnson said.
The event was held in partnership with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Chris Long Foundation.
