One More Mild Day, Big Changes Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our mild December weather pattern will last one more day. A south to southwest breeze, along with a weakening storm system arriving overnight will keep temperatures above average. Little to no rain expected overnight into early Sunday.
More sun breaks out Sunday with highs back to spring-like levels.
Tracking an active weather patter ahead for the new week. A chilly rain overspreads the region from the southwest on Monday morning. It will exit and become drier Monday afternoon.
Quiet and chilly weather for Tuesday.
Watching the progress of a stronger storm system due in on Wednesday. This one looks colder with a more significant snow and sleet risk! There’s the potential for several inches of snow at this time. Keep check back for updates as new information comes into the weather center.
Remaining colder at the end of week.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and milder. Most of the region looks to remain dry. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and still mild. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Morning rain. Drier in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly and brisk. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Wet snow for most. A little sleet and rain could mix in, mainly south and east. There’s the possibility for a significant amount of snow. Interrupting travel and the school schedule. Please keep checking back for updates.
Thursday: Snow exits early. Becoming partly sunny. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
