Mild Weekend, Changes Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild temperatures will carry through the weekend. Clouds and sun Saturday with highs back in the low to mid 60s. A cold front coming through late Saturday night - early Sunday may trigger a passing shower, but many look to remain dry. Behind the front, still mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Sunday.
Next week turns chilly and a couple of storms to impact the Mid-Atlantic. A storm passing to our south Monday will bring us a chilly rain. It could begin as a little wet snow over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains. Currently, dry Tuesday, but another storm follows Wednesday and with chilly air in place, this could bring us snow and some wintry weather to start. Some areas could transition back to rain. Regardless it bears watching over the next several days. So check back for updates.
Saturday: Clouds and hazy sun breaks out. Mild with a south. Highs lower 60s.
Saturday night: A dry evening. A passing shower or sprinkles possible overnight into early Sunday. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s with a south breeze.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Still mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds Sunday night. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: A chilly rain for most. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows near 30 as we dry out Monday night.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Wednesday: Snow, sleet and rain developing. Highs mid to upper 30s Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs mid 40s.
