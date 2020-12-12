Mild Weekend, Changes Next Week

Next week turns chilly and a couple of storms to impact the Mid-Atlantic. A storm passing to our south Monday will bring us a chilly rain. It could begin as a little wet snow over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains. Currently, dry Tuesday, but another storm follows Wednesday and with chilly air in place, this could bring us snow and some wintry weather to start. Some areas could transition back to rain. Regardless it bears watching over the next several days. So check back for updates.