Homicide in Madison County under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A homicide investigation is underway in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder, which occurred in the 2000 block of Thrift Road on December 11. The ongoing investigation is continuing with the help of Virginia State Police.
Initially, MCSO did not specify the crime it was investigating at the location, which shut down Thrift Road for several hours on the 11th.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
