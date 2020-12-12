Georgia man arrested for making bomb threats against workers at Louisa County construction site

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Georgia man has been taken into custody for allegedly making several bomb threats toward workers on a construction site in Louisa County.
Earlier this month, several contract workers at a Dominion Energy work site on Waldrop Church Road received threats over the course of a week. An investigation by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office developed a person of interest, leading to an arrest. Eric Hardy, Sr., 39 of Americus, GA, was arrested in Americus on the night of December 10 by U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Hardy faces four counts of threats to bomb or destroy, and six county of threats of death or bodily injury. He is currently being held at Sumter County Jail, and is awaiting extradition. The incident remains under investigation.
LOUISA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE -- 12/12/2020
On December 2nd- 8th several threats were received by contract workers on a construction site on Waldrop Church Road, in Louisa VA. Site Managers contacted the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and took appropriate actions to ensure the safety of their employees. Uniformed Officers responded and secured the area surrounding the construction site. After this incident, an in-depth investigation by the LCSO Criminal Investigation Division was begun, and a person of interest was developed. Interviews were conducted and evidence collected that led to the arrest of Eric Hardy, Sr., who was picked up without incident by the US Marshalls in Americus, GA at approximately 7:00 PM, on December 10th, 2020. Eric Hardy, Sr., is currently being held at Sumter County Jail awaiting extradition back to Virginia. LCSO would also like to thank the Virginia State Police, Sumter Sheriff’s Office, and the US Marshalls for their assistance in helping bring this to a safe and speedy conclusion.”
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.
“Dominion Energy is grateful for law enforcement efforts to investigate this incident and make an arrest. We appreciate the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office work to ensure the safety of our crews and facility,” said Ruth Prideaux, director of construction projects for Dominion Energy.
“These threats were taken very seriously, our detectives did a great job of developing a person of interest, sifting through the evidence and quickly obtaining warrants”, says Sheriff Donald Lowe. “LCSO Officers were utilized to secure the site during this incident, insuring the public was never in any danger.”
