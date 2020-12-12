Georgia man arrested for making bomb threats against workers at Louisa County construction site

On December 2nd- 8th several threats were received by contract workers on a construction site on Waldrop Church Road, in Louisa VA. Site Managers contacted the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and took appropriate actions to ensure the safety of their employees. Uniformed Officers responded and secured the area surrounding the construction site. After this incident, an in-depth investigation by the LCSO Criminal Investigation Division was begun, and a person of interest was developed. Interviews were conducted and evidence collected that led to the arrest of Eric Hardy, Sr., who was picked up without incident by the US Marshalls in Americus, GA at approximately 7:00 PM, on December 10th, 2020. Eric Hardy, Sr., is currently being held at Sumter County Jail awaiting extradition back to Virginia. LCSO would also like to thank the Virginia State Police, Sumter Sheriff’s Office, and the US Marshalls for their assistance in helping bring this to a safe and speedy conclusion.”