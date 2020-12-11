Milder Than Average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a chilly start to Friday with areas of frost and fog, expect pleasant sunshine with high temperatures of more than ten degrees above average for this time of year.
Some clouds fill in overnight. Along with areas of fog.
Clouds will give way to a partly sunny sky Saturday. It will be mild during the afternoon.
A weakening storm system will arrive Saturday night. There could be a brief, ground dampening shower overnight. Southerly breezes will keep overnight lows well above average for December.
Remaining dry Sunday. Chilly rain arrives for Monday. It could begin as a little wet snow over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains.
We dry out for Tuesday.
Tracking a new storm system for next Wednesday. This one looks to bring a snow to rain situation to the region.
Friday: Sunshiny, mild and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.
Friday overnight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday: Trending partly sunny. Mild during the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. A passing shower or sprinkles possible overnight Saturday. Lows upper 40s to 50 degrees with a south breeze.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Monday: A chilly rain for most. Highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Lows near 30 as we dry out Monday night.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the cooler mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Wet snow to rain at this time. Keep checking back for updates. Highs upper 30s to 40 degrees. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s.
