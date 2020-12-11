Mild Temps Through the Weekend. Chilly and Stormy Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild temperatures will carry through the weekend. Clouds and sun Saturday with highs back in the low to mid 60s. A cold front coming through late Saturday night - early Sunday may trigger a passing shower, but many look to remain dry. Behind the front, still mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Sunday.
Next week turns chilly and a couple of storms to impact the Mid-Atlantic. A storm passing to our south Monday will bring us a chilly rain. It could begin as a little wet snow over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains. Currently, dry Tuesday, but another storm follows Wednesday and with chilly air in place, this could bring us snow and some wintry weather to start. Some areas could transition back to rain. Regardless it bears watching over the next several days. So check back for updates.
Tonight: Clouds increase, mild, some patchy fog. Lows low 40s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun, mild and breezy. Highs lower 60s. A passing shower or sprinkles possible overnight Saturday. Lows upper 40s to 50 degrees with a south breeze.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Still mild. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Monday: A chilly rain for most. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows near 30 as we dry out Monday night.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Wednesday: Snow and or rain developing, cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs mid 40s.
