Lead custodian at Albemarle Co. school using his hidden talent to inspire teachers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The lead custodian at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School is more than just a staff member, he’s also a poet. Dan Arrington is using his passion for writing to inspire others every morning with his messages of hope.
“I like to write. I can say a whole lot more when I write versus when I’m trying to talk to somebody,” Arrington said.
When COVID-19 hit and schools shutdown, Arrington immediately began to write.
“I know the teachers are stressed. Everybody’s doing the best they can, and I’m just trying to send out a positive vibe to them,” he said.
Since last year, Arrington has been writing poems about his two kids, battling the pandemic, and rising above life’s challenges each day. When teachers open their emails every morning, they are greeted with a daily boost from Arrington.
“I know I look forward to them every morning and they either make me laugh or they sometimes make me tear up a little bit because you know life is stressful this year,” Rachel Shamey, a first-grade teacher, said.
Shamey says these stories and words of wisdom are a gift.
“It’s really special that he’s sharing his talents with us. He has many talents, but this is a new one we discovered,” she said.
So far, Arrington has written more than 120 poems and says he will continue to send out these messages for those who need it the most.
“I just want everybody to feel appreciated. A lot of times people say they appreciate you, but they don’t put the effort behind it. You take a little time everyday and write something nice about them and it makes them feel good,” Arrington said.
December
By: Dan Arrington
December is here at last, the last month of the year,
There is still a lot of confusion but one thing is perfectly clear,
The world will keep on turning as the present becomes the past
But our resolve in life has to be strong and steadfast,
Fear not everyone, the jolly man is almost here
And maybe, just maybe, he will bring some well deserved Christmas cheer.
Welcome, welcome, one and all
The ground is slick so try not to fall
Welcome
By: Dan Arrington
Come on in and sit on down
This school right here is the best around
You might learn something new
Or maybe teach something too
Cause if you do
You’ll be one of the few
BLUEBIRDS
