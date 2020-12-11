Greene Co. running into difficulties expanding internet to rural residents

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County officials say the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the county’s need to improve internet access, especially in the rural areas.
Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor recently spoke to county supervisors about the possibility of deploying internet hotspots. However, the county currently lacks the fiber and cable infrastructure that hotspots require.
Taylor says Greene County’s widely dispersed population makes the needed broadband difficult and expensive to install.
“What I’ve heard since I’ve been here is, really, a frustration of a desire of a rural community full of good people who would really like to have broadband access just like other folks have,” Taylor said. “We’re looking for opportunities to encourage business development that would propagate the availability of signal in our community.”
Taylor says the county needs a willing partner in order to install the broadband infrastructure, citing Nelson County’s recent partnership with Firefly Broadband.
One applicant has applied to extend a tower in Greene County, which would potentially add signal to around 575 homes.
