Gov. Northam announces $25 million investment to transform historical sites

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced his proposed budget will include nearly $25 million to transform historic sites and advance historic justice efforts.
This investment will include nearly $11 million to support the efforts of transforming Monument Avenue.
The funding will enable the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to hire staff and launch a community-driven effort to redesign Monument Avenue.
“These investments will ensure a more diverse and inclusive retelling of our history,” Governor Northam said. “At a time when our Commonwealth and nation are grappling with how to illustrate a more complete picture of the past, we must work to enhance our public spaces and shine a light on previously untold stories.”
Additionally, this investment includes an additional $9 million for the development of a Slavery and Freedom Heritage Site and improvements to the Slave Trail in Richmond as well as $100,000 to support the Virginia Emancipation and Freedom Monument project on Brown’s Island.
The funding will support efforts to preserve the site known as the Devil’s Half-Acre, or Lumpkin’s Jail, in Shockoe Bottom as a historical site.
Governor Northam will address the Joint Money Committees on December 16 to share the full details of his budget plan.
